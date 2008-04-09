HELP NOW TO GET CRITICAL BILL ON\ CLIMATE CHANGE PASSED
Reposted from David Suzuki's blog
WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW TO GET CRITICAL BILL ON GLOBAL WARMING PASSED
Take Action Now!
Please join thousands of concerned citizens from across Canada in helping get a bill now stuck in a parliamentary committee passed.
What’s at stake?
The bill – C-377, the Climate Change Accountability Act -- would set science-based emission reduction targets for Canada.
What’s happening?
The bill is stuck before the House of Commons environment committee. Some members (see partial list below) have been blocking progress by not letting other members of the committee talk. If the filibuster continues, this bill could be killed.
What you can do now
If you want real progress on climate change to happen, let committee members know you want them to end the stalemate and allow the committee to get back to work.
Please call, email, write or visit the following members of the Environment Committee and Government responsible for blocking the work of the Environment Committee. Copy your own Member of Parliament, the Prime Minister, and your local newspaper.
