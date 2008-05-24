Ancient Arctic Ice Shelf Break Up Speeds Up - Fastest Melt On Record
The Arctic ice shelf is disintegrating. Even the thickest and oldest ice, which is 3000 years old and thick as a ten story building, is breaking up along the north coast of Canada, as tracked by the Canadian military and scientists.
BBC has a video on the huge fissures that have been developing: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/sci/tech/7418041.stm
And over on Thomas Homer-Dixon's page is a time-lapse video captured via sateltite of how the ancient ice is being flushed down the strait between Canada's and Greenland's coasts:
source: www.homerdixon.com
This is the fastest arctic ice melt on record, shocking scientists, according to the BBC.
