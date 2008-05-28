Security & Prosperity Partnership Will Effect Energy, Water & Environment
The 300 policy changes being put into place via the corporate instigated and undemocratic S.P.P. (or Security and Prosperity Partnership), will have far-reaching implications for energy policy and the environment. I am still wading through the information but for anyone who wants to know more here are several sources of information.
Judicial Watch has exposed the Security and Prosperity partnership, via a set of revealing documents they obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. These show that the Bush administration and U.S. government's are attempting to unite the U.S., Canada and Mexico through cooperation on federal policies and infrastructure.
The August Review also has a quite thorough article on the SPP and North American Union.
You can also view a selection of videos, many of talks given across Canada concerning the SPP and the NAU via the SPP Information Channel. I am including a embedded video link to that channel below.
Lastly, here is Natural Resources Canada's news release concerning the trilateral SPP meetings and energy policy in Canada. Notice that electricity is mentined and that will include hydroelectricity. Since the SPP seeks to share resources between the US, Canada and Mexico and since the US is the largest consumer of energy and resources, it's pretty obvious who will be doing most of the "Sharing" of Canada's as well as Mexico's water and water power - the United States of America.