Polar Continental Shelf Project: 50 Years of Arctic Research
RESOLUTE BAY – The Government of Canada is recognizing 50 years of research and scientific support in Canada's Arctic by the Polar Continental Shelf Project (PCSP) with an open house on July 12 at the Polar Shelf base in Resolute. Local residents, community leaders, media, staff and researchers are participating in the celebrations.
"Polar Shelf is recognized internationally for excellence in providing cost-effective logistical support to researchers working in the Arctic," said the Honourable Gary Lunn, Minister of Natural Resources. "And it will continue to play a key role in advancing our Government's Northern Strategy."
The Northern Strategy focuses on four priorities: promoting economic and social development, improving and devolving governance, protecting our environmental heritage and strengthening Canada's Arctic sovereignty. Announced by Prime Minister Stephen Harper last fall, the Northern Strategy is ultimately about turning potential into prosperity – so the North realizes its full social and economic potential with a future that is secure and sustainable.
In Budget 2008, the Government of Canada allocated $34 million for new geological mapping to spur exploration for energy and minerals resources primarily in the north. As well, the Canada–Nunavut Geoscience Office will continue to seek new ways to bolster resource exploration in the North. The federal government has also committed an additional $40 million over four years for various surveys and data collection to confirm the undersea boundary of Canada's extended continental shelf in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans. Canada has until 2013 to present its submission on the continental shelf to a United Nations committee.
"Our government is extremely proud of our strong commitment to geoscience and geological mapping in the North," said Minister Lunn. "Polar Shelf is an essential tool in delivering these initiatives that will help create new economic and social opportunities for northerners and all Canadians."
The work of Polar Shelf has taken on even greater significance in 2008 as it has been a key supporter of Canadian and international researchers conducting research as part of the International Polar Year (IPY). Canada allocated $150 million to IPY research activities – the largest new contribution of any country to this scientific project, which is itself the largest-ever global program dedicated to Arctic and Antarctic research.