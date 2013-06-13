9.5 million litre toxic waste spill lays waste to Northern Alberta environment
"The substance is the inky black colour of oil, and the treetops are brown... the landscape is dead" reports The Globe and Mail, about a June 1st Northern Albertan toxic waste spill (the 3rd leak in the region) which they say is the largest recent North American disaster.
Source: The Globe & Mail: "Toxic waste spill in northern Alberta biggest of recent disasters in North America".
